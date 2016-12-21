Missing Henrico man ID'd as Richmond homicide victim

A Henrico County man who was reported missing late last month has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Sunday on Belt Boulevard in Richmond. Richmond police said Romoan J. Mitchell, 40, of the 400 block of Camero Court, was found dead from a gunshot wound about 10:30 a.m. New Year's Day by an officer working in the 3400 block of Belt Boulevard.

