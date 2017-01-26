Middle Eastern immigrants to U.S. confront upended lives
Families, students, engineers and doctors from across the Middle East who have made the United States their home on Saturday found themselves potentially uprooting established lives, after President Donald Trump this week curtailed immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. The countries - Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, and Somalia - together sent around 86,000 visitors to the United States in 2015, according to Department of Homeland Security data.
