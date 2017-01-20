McEachin, McAuliffe skip inauguration for day of service in Richmond
Deciding to conduct a day of service, newly elected Democratic Congressman Donald McEachin spent inauguration day, along with Gov. Terry McAuliffe, here in Richmond. McEachin was one of dozens of congressman who chose to skip the ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Credo Mobile Supports Planned Parenthood
|9 hr
|WatchmanOntheWall
|1
|Legal Action You Can Take to Deal with Sanctuar...
|Fri
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Jan 15
|Dominique Millstone
|2
|Abolishing the Fed has its Problems
|Jan 12
|zersetzung
|2
|Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take ...
|Jan 12
|docjameson
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|Drug testing for resource mfg
|Jan 7
|let it die
|5
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC