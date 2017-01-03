Mayor Stoney tells Richmond residents to 'kick back' as city works to clear streets
City officials urge residents to stay off the roads as they work to clean up after the first snowfall of the year. "We still have a ways to go," Mayor Levar Stoney said at a 9 a.m. press conference from the city's Emergency Operations Center set up in the downtown library.
