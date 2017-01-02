Mayor Levar Stoney to greet RPS students on first day back to school
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will be greeting Richmond Public Schools students on their first day back to school Monday morning. Stoney will make his first official visit as mayor to an RPS elementary, middle, and high school.
