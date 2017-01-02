Mayor Levar Stoney to greet RPS stude...

Mayor Levar Stoney to greet RPS students on first day back to school

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will be greeting Richmond Public Schools students on their first day back to school Monday morning. Stoney will make his first official visit as mayor to an RPS elementary, middle, and high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chris Sarlo Dec 29 Wendy 2
Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment Dec 23 ConcernedCitizen 1
Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent? Dec 18 Franknitty 3
Our Educational System now almost in Ruins Dec 17 ConcernedCitizen 1
We Need to be very Seriously concerned over Fuk... Dec 12 ConcernedCitizen 1
Check Weather Where You Attend to Go Before Rel... Dec 12 ConcernedCitizen 1
Drug testing for resource mfg Dec 7 let it die 2
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,733 • Total comments across all topics: 277,549,543

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC