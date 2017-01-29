Matt Sernett holds his daughter Wade,...

Matt Sernett holds his daughter Wade, 5, atop his shoulders, as more...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Matt Sernett holds his daughter Wade, 5, atop his shoulders, as more than 1,000 people gather at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest President Donald Trump's order that restricts immigration to the U.S., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Seattle. Richmond isn't just another average city -- it's a great place to live, work, play, and love.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
State Employees Pay 5 hr State Employees Pay 4
My Response To Governor McAuliffe 17 hr Tony Powroznick 2
LIVE Police Scanner Feeds Jan 27 BCD536HP 1
how to find inmate mugshot (Oct '10) Jan 26 Kid 11
Chicago Mayor Jan 26 Gilbert 1
Hillary, Respect the Constitution and Step Down... Jan 24 Um hm 4
News Journey and Night Ranger at Richmond Coliseum (Sep '09) Jan 23 Truth 2
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,326 • Total comments across all topics: 278,379,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC