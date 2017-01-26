Mary Tyler Moore's movie shot in Rich...

Mary Tyler Moore's movie shot in Richmond featured a most unusual house

Many of Richmond's sweet spots co-starred with Mary Tyler Moore in her 1985 HBO movie, "Finnegan Begin Again" about love lost and found again. But it was a very unusual property - the Hey House on McDonough Street in industrial South Richmond - that had the starring role as the somewhat troubled residence of co-star Robert Preston.

