Man wounded in East End shooting

Man wounded in East End shooting

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Sunday night on the city's East End. Lt. Burnett with Richmond police said officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Newbridge Road for a reported shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KKK Newspaper Left in Powhatan (Mar '09) 2 min Billy 37
State Employees Pay 17 hr State Employees Pay 4
My Response To Governor McAuliffe Sun Tony Powroznick 2
LIVE Police Scanner Feeds Jan 27 BCD536HP 1
how to find inmate mugshot (Oct '10) Jan 26 Kid 11
Chicago Mayor Jan 26 Gilbert 1
Hillary, Respect the Constitution and Step Down... Jan 24 Um hm 4
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,392,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC