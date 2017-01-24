Man charged with raping 2 young girls at Henrico bowling alley pleads guilty

Thomas Pherigo-Jackson, the man who was charged with raping two young girls at a Henrico County bowling alley in February 2015, entered a guilty plea Tuesday. Pherigo-Jackson, 20, was 18 when police charged him with raping two sisters under the age of 13 in a bathroom of Shrader Lanes near the Henrico County Police Department.

