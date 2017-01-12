Know this person? Then Richmond polic...

Know this person? Then Richmond police would like you to contact them.

Read more: Powhatan Today

Richmond police are asking the public to help identify one of two suspects accused of breaking into a home and stealing a vehicle in the Fan. The burglary happened about 10 a.m. Dec. 28, police said.

