James Center complex downtown Richmond sold to Bill Goodwin's Riverstone Group
The James Center complex in downtown Richmond has been sold to the Riverstone Properties, the real estate arm of Richmond businessman William H. Goodwin Jr.'s Riverstone Group. "We are excited to bring the James Center into our unique family of properties," Jeff Galanti, a principal with Riverstone Properties, said in a statement.
