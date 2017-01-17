In debt and afraid: dealing with debt collectors
In this March 26, 2015, file photo, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray speaks during a panel discussion in Richmond, Va. A new CFPB report found that more than one in four consumers felt threatened when contacted by debt collectors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Credo Mobile Supports Planned Parenthood
|Sat
|WatchmanOntheWall
|1
|Legal Action You Can Take to Deal with Sanctuar...
|Jan 20
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Jan 15
|Dominique Millstone
|2
|Abolishing the Fed has its Problems
|Jan 12
|zersetzung
|2
|Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take ...
|Jan 12
|docjameson
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|Drug testing for resource mfg
|Jan 7
|let it die
|5
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC