Husband of woman found dead in Norfolk home arrested in Henrico County
The husband of a woman who was found dead in a Norfolk home over the weekend was arrested in Henrico County and charged with murder. Police told 8News Sister Station WAVY they were called shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 1600 block of East Bayview Boulevard to check on the welfare of a woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK Newspaper Left in Powhatan (Mar '09)
|18 hr
|Billy
|37
|State Employees Pay
|Sun
|State Employees Pay
|4
|My Response To Governor McAuliffe
|Sun
|Tony Powroznick
|2
|LIVE Police Scanner Feeds
|Jan 27
|BCD536HP
|1
|how to find inmate mugshot (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Kid
|11
|Chicago Mayor
|Jan 26
|Gilbert
|1
|Hillary, Respect the Constitution and Step Down...
|Jan 24
|Um hm
|4
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC