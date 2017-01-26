HP SCF buys minority ownership stake in GPM
Harvest Partners SCF, LP , the non-control private equity strategy of Harvest Partners, LP, announced today it has completed the acquisition of a $62.5 million minority ownership position in GPM Investments, LLC , the largest privately-owned convenience store company in the United States. GPM is led by President and CEO Arie Kotler.
