HP SCF buys minority ownership stake in GPM

57 min ago

Harvest Partners SCF, LP , the non-control private equity strategy of Harvest Partners, LP, announced today it has completed the acquisition of a $62.5 million minority ownership position in GPM Investments, LLC , the largest privately-owned convenience store company in the United States. GPM is led by President and CEO Arie Kotler.

