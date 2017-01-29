Homicide investigation underway after woman fatally shot in Richmond
Officers received a call for shots fired in the area of Griffin Avenue and West Ladies Mile Road around 1 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, a woman was found dead. Authorities tell 8News this is now a homicide investigation.
