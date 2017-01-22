Heavy police presence located on ramp to Arboretum Parkway
A man was arrested at a traffic stop on Powhite Parkway near the ramp to enter Arboretum Parkway Sunday night. According to police, they were performing a routine traffic stop when a wanted man came through the stop.
