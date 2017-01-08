GRTC continues snow routes Monday
GRTC plans to begin service on time Monday, but officials said snow routes will continue since many roads in Richmond are still treacherous. As a result, customers should plan for possible delays and potential detours in addition to snow routes because of overnight refreezing.
