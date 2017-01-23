Green will discuss book in Richmond
Farmville native and award-winning author Kristen Green will lead a discussion based on her book, "Something must be done about Prince Edward County," in Richmond on Feb. 16. The free event will be hosted by J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College from 7-8:30 p.m., and will be held in the Lipman Auditorium of the Massey Library and Technology Center, located on the Parham Road Campus, at 1651 E. Parham Road in Richmond. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to donate canned goods for the Central Virginia Food Bank during the "Around the World Through Books" discussion.
