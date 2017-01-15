Grave Digger' driver injured during Monster Jam performance at Raymond James Stadium
A representative confirmed Dennis Anderson, creator, team owner and driver of "Grave Digger," was injured during the 7 p.m. performance at the stadium. Richmond isn't just another average city -- it's a great place to live, work, play, and love.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|22 hr
|Dominique Millstone
|7
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|22 hr
|Dominique Millstone
|2
|Abolishing the Fed has its Problems
|Jan 12
|zersetzung
|2
|Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take ...
|Jan 12
|docjameson
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|Drug testing for resource mfg
|Jan 7
|let it die
|5
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Jan 6
|vcugent79
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC