Gas leak prompts evacuation at Richmond elementary school
Richmond City Public Schools officials have confirmed to 8News that students and staff at Broad Rock Elementary School were evacuated Monday morning due to a gas leak. RPS: Kids at Broad Rock E.S. now back in class; gas leak isolated to kitchen and taken care of.
