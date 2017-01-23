Gas leak prompts evacuation at Richmo...

Gas leak prompts evacuation at Richmond elementary school

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Richmond City Public Schools officials have confirmed to 8News that students and staff at Broad Rock Elementary School were evacuated Monday morning due to a gas leak. RPS: Kids at Broad Rock E.S. now back in class; gas leak isolated to kitchen and taken care of.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
State Employees Pay 1 hr letitdie 2
News Journey and Night Ranger at Richmond Coliseum (Sep '09) 10 hr Truth 2
Credo Mobile Supports Planned Parenthood Jan 21 WatchmanOntheWall 1
Legal Action You Can Take to Deal with Sanctuar... Jan 20 ConcernedCitizen 1
Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment Jan 15 Dominique Millstone 2
Abolishing the Fed has its Problems Jan 12 zersetzung 2
News Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take ... Jan 12 docjameson 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,186,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC