Former Westendorff reopens as Stella's Greek restaurant on Mon. Jan. 23

After years of renovation, a Historic Charleston Foundation Robert N.S. and Patti Foos Whitelaw Founders Award for rehabilitation, and one failed restaurant concept, Steven Niketas is about to reopen 114 St. Philip St. Tomorrow Stella's - the second location of the well known Richmond restaurant - opens in Niketas' 126-year-old building. Niketas announced the change in September citing a need for dining diversity as the reason for swap from The Westendorff's upscale diner fare to Greek.

