Footlights
It may come as a bit of a surprise to learn that Lisa Kotula, a familiar face on the Richmond stage, was once hesitant to audition for straight plays. Kotula, who started out with a degree in vocal performance from Mary Washington University, worked her way into musical theater thanks to her ability to hit the high notes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Style Weekly.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug testing for resource mfg
|Sat
|let it die
|5
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|111
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Fri
|vcugent79
|1
|Even if You Don't Care About Animals but Care a...
|Jan 4
|Miss piggy puppet
|2
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|Jan 3
|James Wright
|4
|Chris Sarlo
|Dec 29
|Wendy
|2
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Dec 23
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC