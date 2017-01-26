Fewer young people are being sent to ...

Fewer young people are being sent to jail, but they're more likely black or Hispanic

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Da'Quon Beaver, a youth advocate who was incarcerated as a juvenile, speaks at the Youth First Initiative Strategy Roundtable on October 24-26, 2016 in Richmond, VA. The Youth First Initiative calls for the closing of youth prisons nationwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LIVE Police Scanner Feeds 19 hr BCD536HP 1
how to find inmate mugshot (Oct '10) Thu Kid 11
Chicago Mayor Thu Gilbert 1
Hillary, Respect the Constitution and Step Down... Jan 24 Um hm 4
State Employees Pay Jan 24 let it die 3
News Journey and Night Ranger at Richmond Coliseum (Sep '09) Jan 23 Truth 2
Credo Mobile Supports Planned Parenthood Jan 21 WatchmanOntheWall 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,394 • Total comments across all topics: 278,321,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC