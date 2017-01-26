FBI offering $10,000 reward for help ...

FBI offering $10,000 reward for help solving 2014 double murder

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for a double homicide in Richmond in 2014. On April 23, 2014, Richmond Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Mimosa Street in Richmond.

Richmond, VA

