Family reeling after murder suspect released on bond

The family of a man Richmond police said was shot and killed at a local motel is searching for answers after a judge granted bond to his alleged killer. Police said 23-year-old Deavon Jacobs was killed by 39-year-old James Henshaw at the Motel 6 at 100 Greshamwood Place, off Midlothian Turnpike in South Richmond, two weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.