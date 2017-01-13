Faculty members urge legislators to protect college funding
More than 30 students and faculty members from Virginia colleges and universities gathered in Richmond to urge legislators to protect funding for higher education. Virginia Higher Education Advocacy Day, an annual event sponsored by Virginia Commonwealth University's Faculty Senate, aimed to deliver a basic request to lawmakers: make fewer cuts and add more funding for state colleges and universities.
