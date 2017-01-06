Ex-Richmond mayor authorized severance pay for appointees
New Mayor Levar Stoney's administration will have to budget for severance payments for four high-level members of former Mayor Dwight C. Jones' staff. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Jones authorized $166,000 in severance payments before he left office at the end of December.
