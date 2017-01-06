Ex-Richmond mayor authorized severanc...

Ex-Richmond mayor authorized severance pay for appointees

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

New Mayor Levar Stoney's administration will have to budget for severance payments for four high-level members of former Mayor Dwight C. Jones' staff. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Jones authorized $166,000 in severance payments before he left office at the end of December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) 11 hr Go Blue Forever 111
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA 12 hr vcugent79 1
Even if You Don't Care About Animals but Care a... Jan 4 Miss piggy puppet 2
Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent? Jan 3 James Wright 4
Chris Sarlo Dec 29 Wendy 2
Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment Dec 23 ConcernedCitizen 1
Our Educational System now almost in Ruins Dec 17 ConcernedCitizen 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Richmond County was issued at January 07 at 7:06AM EST

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,081 • Total comments across all topics: 277,683,342

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC