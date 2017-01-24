Escape room chain unlocks first Richmond venue
The business model may involve customers desperately trying to get out of the premises, but it seems to be working. Breakout Games, a fast-growing chain of escape rooms that challenges customers to think their way out of puzzle-rigged, themed scenarios, last week opened its first Richmond location at 1901 Midlothian Turnpike.
