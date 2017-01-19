Donate diapers to Sugar Shack this weekend, get a free donut
Sugar Shack is partnering with Prevent Child Abuse Virginia on the weekend of January 21-22 for "Diapers for Donuts." They're offering a free donut when you bring in diapers to any of their Virginia locations.
