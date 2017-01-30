Demonstrators want Mayor Stoney to declare Richmond a sanctuary city
Chants prompted cheers and honking from passerbys who indicated support for the hundreds gathered outside the Federal courthouse in Richmond to send a message of unity after President Donald Trump signed a flurry of executive orders ramping up immigration enforcement. "This is the beginning of the long haul coalition of people coming together after Trump's Executive Orders attacking specific communities," organizer Carolina Velez with the Wayside Center for Popular Education, said.
