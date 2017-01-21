Daviyon Furguson, missing 13-year-old from Woodbridge, Virginia
Prince William County Police are requesting the public's help in finding a missing and endangered 13-year-old male teenager. The child, Daviyon Ferguson, left his residence voluntarily but may be in need of assistance.
