Crews prepare Central Virginia roads for snow storm
Richard Hurdle will plow 40 miles of road in Henrico County over 12 hours on Saturday morning starting at 8 a.m. Hurdle said people should stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary to allow drivers like him to do their job. Along with Henrico County, VDOT will be plowing man of the roads in Central Virginia, including interstates and Chesterfield's roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|17 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|111
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|17 hr
|vcugent79
|1
|Even if You Don't Care About Animals but Care a...
|Jan 4
|Miss piggy puppet
|2
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|Jan 3
|James Wright
|4
|Chris Sarlo
|Dec 29
|Wendy
|2
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Dec 23
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Our Educational System now almost in Ruins
|Dec 17
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC