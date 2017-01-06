Crews prepare Central Virginia roads ...

Crews prepare Central Virginia roads for snow storm

Richard Hurdle will plow 40 miles of road in Henrico County over 12 hours on Saturday morning starting at 8 a.m. Hurdle said people should stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary to allow drivers like him to do their job. Along with Henrico County, VDOT will be plowing man of the roads in Central Virginia, including interstates and Chesterfield's roads.

