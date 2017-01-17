Corey Stewart attacks GOP rival Ed Gillespie for not attending gun-rights rally at Va. Capitol
Gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart speaks to a pro-gun rally of the Virginia Citizens Defense League near the Bell Tower in Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 LEFT: Del. Mark L. Keam, D-Fairfax, was visited in his General Assembly building office by a group from the Virginia Citizens Defense League, including one carrying an AR-15-style rifle.
