Chesterfield daycare provider charged in 3-month-olda s death
Authorities said at about 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, police responded to a residence in the 4200 block of Bridgewood Road for a report that a 3-month-old male was unresponsive and in cardiac arrest. Police obtained warrants for the daycare operator Carrie C. Persichini, 52, of the 4200 block of Bridgewood Road for involuntary manslaughter and felony child neglect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take ...
|1 hr
|docjameson
|1
|Abolishing the Fed has its Problems
|Jan 10
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|Drug testing for resource mfg
|Jan 7
|let it die
|5
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Jan 6
|vcugent79
|1
|Even if You Don't Care About Animals but Care a...
|Jan 4
|Miss piggy puppet
|2
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|Jan 3
|James Wright
|4
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC