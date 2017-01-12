Chesterfield daycare provider charged in 3-month-olda s death

Chesterfield daycare provider charged...

Authorities said at about 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, police responded to a residence in the 4200 block of Bridgewood Road for a report that a 3-month-old male was unresponsive and in cardiac arrest. Police obtained warrants for the daycare operator Carrie C. Persichini, 52, of the 4200 block of Bridgewood Road for involuntary manslaughter and felony child neglect.

