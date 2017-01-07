Caroline County Deputy hospitalized a...

Caroline County Deputy hospitalized after head-on collision

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Virginia State Police are at the scene of a crash in Caroline County that involved an area sheriff's deputy. A pickup was traveling west on Ladysmith Road when it crossed a double yellow line and struck the deputies vehicle head on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug testing for resource mfg 47 min let it die 5
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) 21 hr Go Blue Forever 111
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA 21 hr vcugent79 1
Even if You Don't Care About Animals but Care a... Jan 4 Miss piggy puppet 2
Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent? Jan 3 James Wright 4
Chris Sarlo Dec 29 Wendy 2
Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment Dec 23 ConcernedCitizen 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Richmond County was issued at January 07 at 3:48PM EST

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,133 • Total comments across all topics: 277,695,179

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC