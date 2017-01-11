Businessman took millions from Richmond widow
Labeling his own acts as "despicable," a Charlottesville businessman accused by the widow of a Richmond investment banker of squandering much of her family's fortune admitted in court documents to many of the claims against him and is seeking to deflect blame away from his wife, father, and former employer. Victor M. Dandridge III on Monday filed his response to a November lawsuit filed by Richmonder Lynne Kinder, whose money Dandridge began managing after the death of her husband in 2005.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abolishing the Fed has its Problems
|Tue
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Kashus Klay
|113
|Drug testing for resource mfg
|Jan 7
|let it die
|5
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Jan 6
|vcugent79
|1
|Even if You Don't Care About Animals but Care a...
|Jan 4
|Miss piggy puppet
|2
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|Jan 3
|James Wright
|4
|Chris Sarlo
|Dec 29
|Wendy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC