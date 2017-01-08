Best sledding spots in Richmond

Looking to get out and enjoy the first winter storm of 2017 like you were a kid again? Are you still a kid and don't know where to go to get your sled on? -Maymont: Wide open, gently rolling hills abound, as well as the chance to tour the nearby Dooley Mansion and the Children's Farm in the snow. Richmond isn't just another average city -- it's a great place to live, work, play, and love.

