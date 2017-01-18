Bald eagle rescued from icy pond released into wild
A bald eagle that was rescued from an icy swamp in December was released back into the wild by the Wildlife Center of Virginia on Wednesday. The female eagle, believed to be four-years-old, was rescued from an icy swamp in Caledon State Park with a deep puncture wound on its back and taken to the Wildlife Center in Waynesboro on December 10. Doctors spent the past month nursing the bird back to health.
