Bald eagle rescued from icy pond rele...

Bald eagle rescued from icy pond released into wild

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

A bald eagle that was rescued from an icy swamp in December was released back into the wild by the Wildlife Center of Virginia on Wednesday. The female eagle, believed to be four-years-old, was rescued from an icy swamp in Caledon State Park with a deep puncture wound on its back and taken to the Wildlife Center in Waynesboro on December 10. Doctors spent the past month nursing the bird back to health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Richmond sluts 10 hr Jack54321 1
Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent? Jan 15 Dominique Millstone 7
Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment Jan 15 Dominique Millstone 2
Abolishing the Fed has its Problems Jan 12 zersetzung 2
News Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take ... Jan 12 docjameson 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan 10 Kashus Klay 113
Drug testing for resource mfg Jan 7 let it die 5
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,342 • Total comments across all topics: 278,069,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC