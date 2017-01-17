An EpiPen rival says it will offer it...

An EpiPen rival says it will offer its device for free - but it...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Privately held drugmaker Kaleo on Thursday said it would offer its Auvi-Q emergency allergy auto-injector at no cost to many consumers, but set a list price for the EpiPen rival that will be used as the benchmark cost to insurance companies at a whopping $4,500. EpiPen maker Mylan NV came under intense criticism last year when it raised the price for a pair of its life-saving auto-injectors to $600, putting it out of reach for many consumers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Legal Action You Can Take to Deal with Sanctuar... 7 hr ConcernedCitizen 1
Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent? 8 hr Cry libbies CRY 8
Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment Jan 15 Dominique Millstone 2
Abolishing the Fed has its Problems Jan 12 zersetzung 2
News Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take ... Jan 12 docjameson 1
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Jan 10 Kashus Klay 113
Drug testing for resource mfg Jan 7 let it die 5
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,912 • Total comments across all topics: 278,100,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC