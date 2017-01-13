American Indian Film Festival Coming ...

American Indian Film Festival Coming to Richmond

8 hrs ago Read more: Style Weekly

Director Chris Eyre will be one of the major Native-American artists attending the inaugural American Indian Film Festival at the Byrd in November. Organizers clinched the deal for the American Indian Film Festival of Virginia after an "idea meeting" on the last day of the 24th annual French Film Festival last year.

