a Naked mana of the James River has indecent exposure charge dismissed
Last summer we reported the latest arrest of Thomas "The Naked Man" Roane - his fourth arrest for nudity in one of Richmond's parks. We finally caught up with him and his case and learned his indecent exposure charge was dismissed by a Richmond judge.
