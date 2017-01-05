a Chicoa s Armya delivers scooter to Richmond Fire Chief battling cancer
Fire departments in five states are joining together to deliver a motorized scooter to Richmond Battalion Chief David "Chico" Creasy who is currently battling cancer. The mission to deliver the scooter to Creasy has origins in his friendship with Roger Myers Sr. of Grand Lakes, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|4 hr
|heartbroken
|110
|Even if You Don't Care About Animals but Care a...
|Wed
|Miss piggy puppet
|2
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|Jan 3
|James Wright
|4
|Chris Sarlo
|Dec 29
|Wendy
|2
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Dec 23
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Our Educational System now almost in Ruins
|Dec 17
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|We Need to be very Seriously concerned over Fuk...
|Dec 12
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC