a Bathroom billa dies in Va. House subcomittee
Members of the Virginia House General Laws subcommittee voted Thursday to stop a bill that would have created a North Carolina like "bathroom bill" prohibiting transgender people from using bathrooms of the gender they identify with in state buildings. "Politicians in Richmond should not legislate hate and we're so glad they agree with us.
