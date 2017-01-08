3,000 without power in Richmond Metro after winter storm
About 3,000 Dominion customers throughout the Richmond metropolitan area are without power Sunday morning after Saturday's winter storm, according to the company's power outage map . Dominion representatives said that the majority of these outages are in the Short Pump/Gaskins area.
