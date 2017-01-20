2nd suspect arrested in connection to...

2nd suspect arrested in connection to November homicide in southside Richmond

WRIC-TV Richmond

Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a homicide that occurred on the city's southside in November. In December, authorities arrested 21-year-old Ralph A. Kimbrough in connection to the shooting death of 24-year-old Javar Mayo, who was found dead inside a vehicle in the 100 block of East 33rd Street on November 30. A second victim was located nearby and treated at VCU Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

