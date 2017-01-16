2 missing teen girls last seen at Jarratt sub shop

Bryanna Costley and Tykyah Gibbs, both 16, were last seen Sunday night around 8:20 p.m. at the Blimpie sub shop on Jarratt Avenue in Jarratt. Costley is described by police as 5'1", 125 pounds and was last seen wearing a black coat with brown fur on the hood and red pajama pants.

