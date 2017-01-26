$15,000 Rotary grant will help McShin battle community addiction
Three people battling addiction will now get the help they need, thanks in part, to a $15,000 grant from the Rotary Club of Richmond to the McShin Foundation. The money will provide three scholarships to the Henrico-based center that helps drug and alcohol addicts recover.
