1 dead after shooting at Henrico apartment complex
Police said were called at around 8:30 p.m. to Dominion Towne Terrace for a man down. Once on scene, police located an adult man dead with obvious signs of trauma to his body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Richmond sluts
|6 hr
|Jack54321
|1
|Is War Beteen Russia and U. S. Imminent?
|Jan 15
|Dominique Millstone
|7
|Reasons to Oppose Balanced Budget Amendment
|Jan 15
|Dominique Millstone
|2
|Abolishing the Fed has its Problems
|Jan 12
|zersetzung
|2
|Richmonders plan roundtable discussion to take ...
|Jan 12
|docjameson
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Jan 10
|Kashus Klay
|113
|Drug testing for resource mfg
|Jan 7
|let it die
|5
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC