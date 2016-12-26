Where to take your Christmas tree for recycling

Henrico Public Utilities and the Keep Henrico Beautiful Committee are accepting Christmas trees from Monday, Dec. 26, until Sunday, Jan. 8. They will be recycling the trees by converting them into mulch. If you live in Richmond, you can take your tree to any of the below areas through January 7, 2017: Don't forget to take any ornaments and lights off the trees before dropping your tree off or taking to the curb! If you live elsewhere, the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority has a complete list of locations where you can drop off your tree.

