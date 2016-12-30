What happened to Richmond's big New Years Eve celebrations?
For the past few years, Richmond has been getting a lot of national attention as a cool town, a hip cultural destination, a sweet, easy place to live, visit and party. But for those same few years, we've been without a big, public and free New Years Eve celebration that is distinctively RVA and sets a tone of unity for the new year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
